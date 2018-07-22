Sports

Strong Jamaica boxing team due for schoolboys tournament

By Staff Writer
Steve Ninvalle

Jamaica has registered four boxers, three males and a female for the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Tournament scheduled for the National Gymnasium from August 17-19.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, Jamaica’s confirmation comes on the heels of Trinidad and Grenada registering 16 boxers between them…..

