Western Tigers maintain lead with 3-1 defeat of Cougars

Western Tigers maintained their lead atop the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League, downing Cougars 3-1 on Friday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora,

Keron Solomon opened the scoring for the West Ruimveldt unit, playing a one-two pass combination with Pernell Schultz before finishing past the goalkeeper into the bottom left corner.

It would only take the Tigers two minutes to add to their lead, as Schultz found the back of the net…..