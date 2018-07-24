Fitness Express makes donation to Petterson

Even some of the strongest men need support.

Hence, leading supplement and gym equipment supplier, Fitness Express has come to the aid of one of Guyana’s strongest men, Carlos Petterson.

Recently, CEO of the entity, Jamie McDonald recently made timely donation to the strong man.

McDonald who supports numerous athletes on a year-round basis, supplied Petterson with supplements and monetary support to help boost his chances of medaling at the 16th Caribbean/NAPF Championships scheduled for August 2-4 in Mexico…..