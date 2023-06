Beginning today, Carlos Petterson-Grifith will chalk up and step on the platform to compete against the world’s best at the IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship in Malta.

His attendance is owed to several entities and individuals, one such is Fitness Express, the leading supplement and gym equipment supplier in Guyana.

CEO of the entity, Jamie McDonald, also assisted Petterson-Grifith with his monthly supply of supplements leading up to this prestigious championships.