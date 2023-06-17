Sports

Petterson-Griffith places sixth at World Powerlifting C/ships

Carlos Petterson-Grifith finished second in the deadlift (355kg) and third in the squat (320kg) but finished sixth overall in the 93kg class at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta.
Carlos Petterson-Grifith finished second in the deadlift (355kg) and third in the squat (320kg) but finished sixth overall in the 93kg class at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta.
By

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith will return home from the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta with well-earned hardware.

The 93kg behemoth showed up and showed out at the competition venue yesterday and chalked up podium worthy performances.

According to the detailed scoresheet, the local strong man finished second in the deadlift (355kg) and third in the squat (320kg) but, however, finished sixth overall in the class with a total of 847.5kg after a best bench press of 172.5 kg.

Trending