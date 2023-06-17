Guyana Cycling Federation national c/ships pedals off today

Beginning today, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will host its flagship National Road Race Championships.

The road races for juniors, females and juveniles will take centre stage from 09:00hrs at the National Park while the road race for the Masters will be held tomorrow from CARIFESTA Avenue to Half Way tree and back (61.5 miles).

That race is scheduled to pedal off at 07:00hrs. Next Saturday, the Time-Trials for all categories will commence from 08:00hrs at the KK Gas Station, Mahaica Circuit. A day later, the road race for the Elite men will ride off to a blistering start from 07:30hrs in the hills of Linden.