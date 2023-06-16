Guyana head coach Jamaal Shabazz envisions tough outing against Grenada in Gold Cup Prelims

With less than a day remaining before Guyana’s first-round playoff fixture against Grenada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims, Golden Jaguars Head-coach Jamaal Shabazz, who is currently unable to travel with the squad, declares that he expects a very competitive matchup against ‘Spice Boys’.

This was stated during a pre-match press conference yesterday. According to Shabazz, who is awaiting his US visa application, “Obviously Grenada has played in tier 1 or league ‘A’ in CONCACAF so they will be no pushovers for sure. They have like us a couple of players playing in the UK so we have that respect for them. We have always had decent results against them historically. Over the last 15 years, we have had good results against Grenada so it’s now a fear factor but it’s one of mutual respect and knowing that it’s going to be a tough game for both teams and I think our desire to take the game, our level a bit further. We rebounded from a fair outing in the first set of nations’ league matches and then we came back well in the last two. Now the icing on the cake is for us to get past Grenada. This is our focus at this time.”