Cox, Danns, Glasgow among 23 named for Grenada Gold Cup match

Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars Jamaal Shabazz yesterday named a 23-member squad for this weekend’s Gold Cup match against Grenada in Fort Lauderdale, United States of America.

The match against Grenada on June 17th will be Guyana’s first Gold Cup Preliminary match and the squad will be spearheaded by Samuel Cox, Omari Glasgow and Neil Danns.

GFF President Wayne Forde, who visited the team in Jamaica, said the players have shown dedication and commitment during the training sessions adding that he was confident they will represent Guyana well at the tournament.