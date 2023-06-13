GOA meets with US Embassy on visa application process for affiliate travelling teams

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) on June 6 collaborated with the U.S. Embassy to host the inaugural training session with its affiliate members at Olympic House.

According to a release, the session was scheduled pursuant to the Executive Committee focusing on capacity building for its members and helping officials to better understand what is involved regarding traveling teams and individual athletes representing the various associations/federations.

The release stated that the session, which was geared towards outlining visa application processes as well as the process for requesting expedited appointments was a very informative and interactive. Leading the team from the embassy was Malika Stephens. Stephens was joined by a team of persons which included Maxine Fredericks, Djenaba Kendric and Josue Matos.

President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe extended sincere appreciation to the team for their time, effort and expertise in facilitating the training session.