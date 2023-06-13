GCB rolls out cricket academy in Moruca

Approximately 60 students including 15 girls from the Amerindian settlement of Santa Rosa Community became the latest to benefit from the Guyana Cricket Board’s Academy as the board continued its expansion of the sport in the hinterland regions.

The Damion Marvin Recreational Ground in Moruca was the venue for the programme attended by GCB President Bissondyal Singh, Moruca Cricket Board President, Earl Richards, National Head Coach Ryan Hercules and Essequibo Cricket Board officials Dinesh Joseph, Deleep Singh and Toshao Stavros Stanley along with teachers, parents and coaches of the community.

The GCB President said that the visit was geared towards finding and developing some of the Region One’s (Barima-Waini) immense talent, something he said will be a focal point as Moruca remains on the premier zones in Essequibo.