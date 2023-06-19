Jaguars roar past Grenada 5-3 on penalty kicks

The Golden Jaguars advanced to the final round in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims, besting Grenada 5-3 on kicks from the penalty mark, after regulation time ended 1-1 on Saturday evening at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
Elliot Bonds commenced the penalty shoot-out for Guyana and converted down the centre of the net. Grenada was also clinical as they scored to make it 1-1 through Regan Charles-Cook. Omari Glasgow, Guyana’s scorer in normal time, made no mistake from the distance as he finished into the lower left corner.