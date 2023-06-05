Shabazz absent from J/ca training camp — But GFF expects him to be a member of Gold Cup management team

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) continues says that they expect Golden Jaguars head coach and Trinidad and Tobago native Jamaal Shabazz to be a member of the management staff at the upcoming Gold Cup Preliminary tournament.

Quizzed if Shabazz will be a member of the management team during the Gold Cup training phase and campaign in the USA, General Secretary Ian Alves said, “That is the plan.” However, when asked if Shabazz can travel to the USA, Alves conceded, “I don’t know.”

Presently, Shabazz is not a member of the team that is currently undergoing preparation in Jamaica at the Football Federation Technical Centre in Kingston, as the preparatory phase is currently under the supervision of assistant coach Wayne Dover.