Shabazz appointed Golden Jaguars head coach

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday officially appointed Trinidad and Tobago native Jamaal Shabazz for his fourth stint as head coach of the Golden Jaguars senior men’s programme.

Shabazz’s appointment was confirmed during a press conference held at the National Training Centre, Providence yesterday.

According to Shabazz, “The journey to achieve success this time around is a collective one.”

He pointed out that the partners in such a voyage include the federation, the government, corporate Guyana as well as the fans.