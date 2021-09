Elton Dharry will have to wait a bit longer to step back into the boxing ring on local soil for a sanctioned fight.

The USA-based super flyweight was scheduled to headline the ‘Superhero’ fight card later this month at the National Stadium but he confirmed yesterday that the Gairy St. Clair promoted event has been postponed.

Dharry cited the rising coronavirus cases as the reason for the postponement with Boxing Day being the next targeted date to stage the rescheduled card.