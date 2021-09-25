Dharry to meet with boxing board, sports ministry officials —says he is hoping Superhero fight card comes off on Boxing Day

Boxing standout, Elton Dharry arrived on Wednesday and was feted at a reception cocktail on Thursday night at the pavilion of the Everest Cricket ground amongst fans, sponsors and officials and members of parliament.

The USA-based super flyweight was scheduled to headline the ‘Superhero’ fight card later this month at the National Stadium but the event has been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The orthodox prized fighter, who will conduct ‘business talks’ while here, said he is hoping that the card does come off on Boxing Day so he can put on a show for the boxing starved fans. Dharry is scheduled to meet with officials of the boxing board, the sports ministry and he also plans to do some charity work for the less fortunate.