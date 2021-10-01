Dharry to stage mega Boxing Day card

Plans are in the pipeline for Elton Dharry and team to stage a mega Boxing Day card and it has the ‘blessing’ of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

So said the USA-based super flyweight who recently paid the subject minister, Charles Ramson Jr, a courtesy call as part of his one-week visit to the homeland which concluded yesterday.

Prior to his departure, Dharry told Stabroek Sport “The Minister was very supportive and positive of what we are trying to do. We just have to follow the protocols and get things going.”