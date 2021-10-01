Sports

Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood lead dominant CSK into playoffs

Destroyers in chiefs- Dwayne Bravo (left) and Josh Hazlewood of CSK were pivotal in their side’s easy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL
Sunrisers knocked out of contention after slipping to their ninth loss this season

Chennai Super Kings 139 for 4 (Gaikwad 45, du Plessis 41, Holder 3-27) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 134 for 7 (Saha 44, Hazlewood 3-24, Bravo 2-17) by six wickets

(ESPN Cricinfo) – Chennai Super Kings stormed into the playoffs with a six-wicket victory over the now eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad. While they are yet to be assured of a top-two spot, which offers two shots at a place in the final, the progress MS Dhoni’s men have shown this IPL season suggests that target may not be too far off their reach.