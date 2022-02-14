Millionaire Shepherd snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad -10 West Indians bought at IPL auction second day

West Indies all-rounder, Romario Shepherd became the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) millionaire after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad on day two of the auction yesterday.

Shepherd entered at a base price of 75 lakh with Lucknow Super Giants signaling their intention to secure the Guyana Amazon Warriors all-rounder with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings pushing their bid past 2.4 crore.

Sunrisers then entered the auction to propel the bid to 4 crore with Rajasthan Royals competing in a three-way tussle. Royals eventually placed a bid at 7.5 crore before Sunrisers secured the 27-year-old for 7.75 crore, equivalent to USD 1.03 million.