Eagles overcome GDF in Senior Men’s Volleyball League

Eagles defeated the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 3-2, when the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) Senior Men’s League continued yesterday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
GDF secured the initial 1-0 advantage as the first set ended 25-11. However, Eagles responded in the second stanza, prevailing 25-16 to equalise at 1-1. The GDF unit retook the lead at 2-1, after the third set concluded 26-24. A fifth set was then required to settle the outcome as Eagles prevailed 25-23 in the fourth stanza to restore parity at 2-2.