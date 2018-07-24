Sports

Khalil, Fernandes capture Guyana’s first medal

CAC Games…

By Staff Writer
National female squash players Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes yesterday copped a bronze medal in women’s doubles at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia.

The pair of Khalil/Fernandes reached all the way to the semi-finals where they eventually bowed out to Colombia’s Laura Tovar and Maria Paula Tovar 8-11, 3-11 in their final match of the tournament to walk away with joint third place finish.

The Guyanese duo, en route to Guyana’s first podium finish at the Barranquilla Games, defeated Barbadians Amanda Haywood and Jada Smith – Padmore 2-1 to earn their spot in the semi-finals…..

