Sports

Basic TT umpiring course commences today

By Staff Writer
Ms. Yoanna Ramirez

A basic umpiring course run by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) in collaboration with and under the auspices of the International Table Tennis Federation gets underway today at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

According to a release from the GTTA, the course will be conducted by ITTF Latin American Rules Judging Officiating and Umpires Director Ms. Yoanna Ramirez of Colombia.

The course, which ends Saturday, is part of the ITTF and GTTA’s developmental agenda and successful applicants will be able to sit the ITTF International Umpires programme after one year, General Secretary of the GTTA Linden Johnson told Stabroek Sports yesterday…..

