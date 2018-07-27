Dominican born LeBlanc to head CONCACAF women’s football

MIAMI, CMC – Karina LeBlanc has officially been named as the head of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) women’s football and will take up her new position on August 3

LeBlanc, who was born to Jamaican and Dominican parents and lived in Dominica until the age of eight, has been charged with spearheading the confederation’s campaign to strengthen and grow the women’s game throughout the CONCACAF region.

The former goalkeeper eventually moved to Canada whom she represented in five FIFA World Cups, two Olympics and three Pan-American Games. She was a member of the bronze medal-winning team at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2013, she became the first female professional footballer to be appointed as UNICEF ambassador.

LeBlanc also worked as a broadcaster and motivational speaker.

“I am honoured and excited to join CONCACAF at a pivotal time for women’s football. I have seen the growth and potential of our game across the CONCACAF region and around the globe and look forward to create additional opportunities for women in football.

“Our confederation is well-positioned to continue supporting and inspiring its member associations to build, develop and elevate the women’s game,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc, who will be based at CONCACAF’s Miami head office, will report to the Chief of Football Officer, Manolo Zubiria.

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, welcomed his countrywoman to the post, at a time when he said the Confederation is broadening and consolidating its development and growth portfolio.

“We are very pleased to welcome Karina LeBlanc as head of CONCACAF women’s football. She brings vast knowledge and passion for the sport, having played for 18 years and served as an advocate to provide access for more women to the game,” he said.

“She is the right leader to support our mission of advancing and promoting women’s football in a sustainable and scalable way. She will contribute to increase participation and awareness at all levels,” Montagliani added.