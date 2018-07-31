Application for Roy Fredericks Cup T20 tournament was not approved by CWI

The Berbice Cricket Board has expressed frustration with the decision of Cricket West Indies not to approve the Roy Fredericks Cup T20 competition and to debar national players from playing in the competition.

According to a release from the BCB, “Blairmont CC [cricket club] recently applied for permission for a fund-raising match and was not given permission despite applying to CWI [Cricket West Indies].

“To make matters worse, they were informed on the morning of the match that no GCB contracted player or National Under 15, 17 or 19 cricketer can play in the match,” the release stated…..