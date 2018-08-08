Sports

Momentum important in CPL- Botha

By Staff Writer
Johan Botha

Newly appointed Head Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), Johan Botha believes momentum is key during his team’s title hunt in the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“Momentum is important and if you make it to the top four, it’s just three wins in a row to win the CPL so momentum is important at the right time.” Botha said.

The former Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder, noted that it was this exact plan that his team played to in 2015 when they lifted the title after a poor run of form early on. Botha added as he heads into the CPL this year as a coach, he would like to the team to set their goal to making it to the top four, something the GAW have done consistently throughout the five editions of the tournament…..

