TT beat Guyana despite Persaud, Sinclair heroics

Defending Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 three-day champions Guyana, were humbled in the second round, losing by nine wickets in two days to Trinidad and Tobago (TT) despite a half century from Joshua Persaud and a five-wicket haul from Kevin Sinclair in a low-scoring affair at Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday.

Guyana, having been bowled out for 104 in their first innings snatched a narrow two-run lead from TT as they were dismissed for 102 in their first innings after resuming on 58-4. Guyana in their second innings were bundled out for 137 while TT scored at over four runs and over to reach 141-1 and win the contest.

With Sinclair snaring three wickets in a late fight back, the off spinner along with left arm orthodox, Ashmead Nedd, did not leave the TT boys to settle…..