Rose secures scholarship to attend US College

Following his brilliant showing at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation [CBC] Pre-Qualifiers, Guyana Captain Stanton Rose has secured a scholarship to attend Texas institution Jacksonville College

.Rose was Guyana’s standout player in their capture of the Caribbean title, in the process securing the tournament’s Most Valuable Player [MVP] accolade.

According to an official release from the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF], “Stanton Rose is Guyana’s youngest senior national captain. Mr. Rose is the first Guyanese player to score 41 points in a single game at the senior Caribbean….