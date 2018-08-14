Sports

Rose secures scholarship to attend US College

By Staff Writer
Stanton Rose

Following his brilliant showing at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation [CBC] Pre-Qualifiers, Guyana Captain Stanton Rose has secured a scholarship to attend Texas institution Jacksonville College

.Rose was Guyana’s standout player in their capture of the Caribbean title, in the process securing the tournament’s Most Valuable Player [MVP] accolade.

According to an official release from the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF], “Stanton Rose is Guyana’s youngest senior national captain.  Mr. Rose is the first Guyanese player to score 41 points in a single game at the senior Caribbean….

More in Sports

Police retain Boyce and Jefford title 

By

Just one of those off days- Hetmyer

By

Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships resume tomorrow

Nadal topples birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final

Baseball5 Coaching course set for later this month

ICC makes significant investment in Ireland’s cricket

T&T lift three-day title after brushing aside Jamaica

Umroa’s 10-for unable to stop Barbados

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web