Rose looking to bloom in Texas —Basketball sensation taking his talents to St Mary’s

Basketball sensation and national player Stanton Rose Jr., will take his talents to San Antonio, Texas to suit up for the University of St Mary’s in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division.

Rose, who previously played for Jacksonville College and Panola College, announced the move on social media.

“[[I’m] blessed to announce that I’m going to continue my basketball and academic career at the St Mary’s University (in San Antonio),” the 20-year-old said.

“A big thank you to all those [who have] been riding with me from start and will be there in the end,” he added.

In a subsequent interview with Stabroek Sport, Rose, who hails from Kwakwani, Upper Demerara, said he was delighted with the move to St Mary’s as he attempts to further his basketball and academic ambitions.

He is determined to see it to the end.

“It’s not an extension, I have two years of college left [to complete and] it is an incredible feeling because I’m going to be the first to actually finish college,” Rose explained.

Rose is the reigning National Sports Commission (NSC) Senior Male Sportsman-of-the-Year. He grasped the award for his star-studded exploits during the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) in Suriname to lead Guyana to championship honours. His showing there caught the attention of scouts and the rest was history.

He described the collegiate basketball circuit as gruelling which forced him to improve his hooping skills.

“Collegiate basketball is like dog eat dog… it’s not as easy as it looks on TV. It made a big impact and taught me life lessons as well. It’s all about the grind and who wants it more.”

Rose, who last suited up for Guyana in February 2019 during the Olympic qualifiers in Colombia, said he was hoping that local sport stakeholders design a more functional infrastructure so that additional youngsters can benefit from the collegiate experience.

“I hope we start taking sports in general very serious because we have people who can compete in America at an all-time high level.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve accomplished anything as yet, and whenever I do I will never be satisfied. I would want to do more.”

Rose said he is always enthused by NBA’s Paul George’s handles and said that being a professional athlete is his ultimate goal.

“My goal is to be a pro, be it the NBA or overseas!”