GFF’s Project 100 launched in Brazil

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) quest for the Golden Jaguars to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup through the inaugural Nations League began yesterday as they officially launched Project 100 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to newly appointed Head Coach, Michael Johnson, who is leading the largest Technical Staff ever assembled in the history of the GFF, Project 100 is centered on breaking into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings.

“This Project 100 is pretty simple. While we are here, we have a lot of young players who are given an opportunity to try and be involved in the qualification campaign for the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting in September. So this is a great chance for them to showcase themselves and to show that they really mean business,” said Johnson…..