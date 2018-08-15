Sports

GFF’s Project 100 launched in Brazil

— Aim is for Golden Jaguars to break into top 100 FIFA rankings and qualify for CONCACAF Gold Cup

By Staff Writer
The Golden Jaguars team going through a warm-up session during their first training session at the Estadio Municipal Jose Maria De Brito Barros, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) quest for the Golden Jaguars to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup through the inaugural Nations League began yesterday as they officially launched Project 100 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to newly appointed Head Coach, Michael Johnson, who is leading the largest Technical Staff ever assembled in the history of the GFF, Project 100 is centered on breaking into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings.

“This Project 100 is pretty simple. While we are here, we have a lot of young players who are given an opportunity to try and be involved in the qualification campaign for the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting in September. So this is a great chance for them to showcase themselves and to show that they really mean business,” said Johnson…..

More in Sports

Christophe assisting with preparation for Caribbean Cadet TT Championship

By

Trophy Stall on board with Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior boxing c/ships

Spin trio lead Sri Lanka to victory in one-off T20

Ramps Logistics embraces orphans with summer camp

By

Van Lange finds solace in his development

By

Spencer eyeing Pan Am, Worlds, after NACAC success

Leopold Street to meet Broad Street in titanic tussle

Friendlies crucial to Jamaica’s Nations League prep: manager

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web