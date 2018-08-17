Sports

Alexander Village push Sparta Boss to elimination brink

Guinness Cage Street Football Championship

By Staff Writer
Jermaine Junior of Sparta Boss trying to maintain possession of the ball while being challenged by Leon Yaw of Alexander Village in front of a mammoth crowd at the Haslington Tarmac

Sparta Boss was placed on the brink of elimination in the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship, after losing 1-3 to Alexander Village on Wednesday at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

 It was an inspired performance from veteran marksman Shem Porter in front of a mammoth crowd, as he recorded a hat-trick to dismantle the Spartans’ rearguard.

 Porter found the back of the net in the eighth, 12th and 14th minute, as Alexander Village sent a stern warning to the remaining teams. For the loser, Sheldon Shepherd scored in the fourth minute…..

