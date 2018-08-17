Alexander Village push Sparta Boss to elimination brink

Sparta Boss was placed on the brink of elimination in the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship, after losing 1-3 to Alexander Village on Wednesday at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

It was an inspired performance from veteran marksman Shem Porter in front of a mammoth crowd, as he recorded a hat-trick to dismantle the Spartans’ rearguard.

Porter found the back of the net in the eighth, 12th and 14th minute, as Alexander Village sent a stern warning to the remaining teams. For the loser, Sheldon Shepherd scored in the fourth minute…..