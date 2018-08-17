Persaud’s unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

Guyana began the defence of their Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50 Over title with a victory over the invitational team, Canada, by six wickets, as West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper batsman, Joshua Persaud smashed a half century and Kevin Sinclair bagged a four wicket haul.

The North American side won the toss and taking first knock, posted a below par total of 146 all out in 38.3 overs, at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent yesterday. Guyana replied with 147-4, in 23.4 overs.

Canada were rocked early on, with skipper, Bhaskar Yadram removing Randhir Sandhu for a duck. However, the Canadians showed some resistance, with Benjamin Calitz and Raqib Shamsudeen adding 31. However, Shamsudeen departed for 24 off 21 balls, inclusive of three fours and one six, after his stumps were uprooted by Essequibo seamer, Joshua Jones…..