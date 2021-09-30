Nandu guides Kaieteur Int’l to 7-wicket win

West Indies Under-19 batsman, Matthew Nandu marked his return to Canada with an unbeaten half-century that inspired Kaieteur International B to a seven-wicket win over Palace Panthers Sunday.

Playing in the Scarborough Cricket League’s first-division, 50-over tournament at Ashtonbee ground, Kaieteur won the toss and inserted Panthers who were bundled out for a paltry 94 in 28.2 overs. Kaieteur then raced to 95 for three in 26 overs.

Nandu, who ended the West Indies youth tour of England with successive half-centuries scored 54 from 76 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes along the way.