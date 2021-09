GCB extends condolence on the passing of cricketers Rutherford, Singh’s fathers

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed sadness at the recent passing of the fathers of two of the country’s national cricketers Orin Rutherford and Sahadeo Singh.

Rutherford is the father of West Indies and national cricketer Sherfane Rutherford.

Rutherford, who was in Dubai with his Indian Premiere League team Sunrisers Hyderabad, had to return home after he received the devastating news about his father’s demise last Thursday, reportedly from Covid 19.