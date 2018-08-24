JCA president disappointed Tallawahs’ home games in Florida

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC -While president of the Jamaican Cricket Association (JCA) Courtney Francis understands why the Jamaica Tallawahs are playing most of their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) home games in Florida, he is not in support of the move.

Francis said he was aware of the planned move for some time and acknowledged that it was in the team’s best interest.

“I am disappointed, but I am not angry or anything because I was made aware of this from long ago,” he said.

“I am disappointed to know that they chose to go and play in Florida, but I understand that it is a business and they chose to do it and the licence that they purchased does not have any restrictions, or else they would not have been able to do it (play home games overseas).”

“All of us as Jamaicans would love to see the Tallawahs playing at Sabina Park because the win record at Sabina Park is excellent compared to anywhere else in the region,” Francis added.

He admitted that the JCA had no affiliation with the Tallawahs and therefore, was not part of any negotiations which involved the franchise.

“I don’t know what kind of financial support the other governments give to other franchises, but as it relates to the Jamaica Tallawahs, as far as we are aware, JCA is not a part of the Tallawahs,” Francis said.

However, Jeff Miller, CEO of the Tallawahs, has stated that the franchise is the only one competing in the CPL which does not receive any financial support from Government.

It reportedly cost the Tallawahs management – Worldwide Sports Management (WSM) – in excess of $9 million to play two games at Sabina Park this season.

Meanwhile, WSM also has a deal in place with the Central Broward Regional Park, which hosted the Tallawahs home games in Florida, for exclusive rights for staging international cricket at the facility.