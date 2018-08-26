Sports

GAPF to stage its Raw National C/ships next month

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation will stage its Raw National Championships on September 9 at St. Stanislaus College.

At this competition, the athletes will be lifting with little to no additional equipment.   According to a release, athletes competing for Flight A are required to be at the venue mentioned at 08:00hrs in order to be weighed in.

 Weigh in will go no further than 9:30am, so athletes are urged to be there on time. The competition will begin at 10am. Entrance fee is $1,000.

Persons that are interested in competing for Raw Nationals are required to submit their application and pay their fees. The form and monies can be submitted to Martin Webster. A screenshot of the filled out registration along with the deposit slip to the GAPLF Bank Account #6552194 will be accepted as well.

There was a change with the date for the competition which was initially supposed to be held today (August 26). The GAPLF apologizes for any inconvenience caused.  

