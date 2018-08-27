Sports

Leopold Street schools Ol Skool Ballers

— New champion to be crowned

By Staff Writer
Goal-bound- Jermin Junior (centre) of Sparta Boss unleashing a thunderous strike against Avocado Ballers, during their quarterfinal clash in the Guinness Cage Streetball Championship at the Haslington Tarmac

A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness Cage Streetball Championship after Leopold Street eliminated holders Ol Skool Ballers in the quarterfinal to setup a titanic clash with Sparta Boss for a place in the coveted finale.

 The clash, which captivated the immense crowd that descended on the Haslington Tarmac on Saturday, highlighted a thrilling night of action which also witnessed home side Uprising, battling against all odds to remain the sole team from the East Coast Demerara region to secure a semi-final berth.

 Following a scoreless regulation time period, Leopold Street edged Ol Skool Ballers 1-0 on penalty kicks. It was the second win for the traditional giant, who edged Albouystown in the earlier round of 16 clash…..

Related Coverage

Sparta edge rivals Channel-9 Warriors to reach elimination round

Alexander Village push Sparta Boss to elimination brink

Back Circle sent packing by Trap Squad

More in Sports

Vettel wins in Belgium to close gap on Hamilton

U.S. Open celebrates 50th birthday with $600 million facelift

U.S. Open celebrates 50th birthday with $600 million facelift

Champions Man City fight back for 1-1 draw at bold Wolves

Champions Man City fight back for 1-1 draw at bold Wolves

Guyana suffer mixed fortunes on the opening day 

Guyana suffer mixed fortunes on the opening day 

Albion crowned U15 champs

By

Griffith, Perez slam centuries as DCC dominate opening day

By

Comments

Around the Web