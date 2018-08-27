Leopold Street schools Ol Skool Ballers

A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness Cage Streetball Championship after Leopold Street eliminated holders Ol Skool Ballers in the quarterfinal to setup a titanic clash with Sparta Boss for a place in the coveted finale.

The clash, which captivated the immense crowd that descended on the Haslington Tarmac on Saturday, highlighted a thrilling night of action which also witnessed home side Uprising, battling against all odds to remain the sole team from the East Coast Demerara region to secure a semi-final berth.

Following a scoreless regulation time period, Leopold Street edged Ol Skool Ballers 1-0 on penalty kicks. It was the second win for the traditional giant, who edged Albouystown in the earlier round of 16 clash…..