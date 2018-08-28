Ali, Danram guide UG to seven-wicket win over MYO

Ershaad Ali spun a web around Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) before Omesh Danram smashed an unbeaten half century to lead University of Guyana (UG) to a seven-wicket win at MYO on Sunday in the New Building Society/ Georgetown Cricket Association second-division 40-overs competition.

MYO won the toss and batted first but were bowled out for 93 in 30.4 over. UG needed only 15.4 overs to chase down the target, finishing with a six to close 99-3.

MYO got off to a good start with Shafiek Insanally carving a pair of boundaries and a six in his innings of 17 before the first wicket fell at 22…..