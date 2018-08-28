Sports

Ali, Danram guide UG to seven-wicket win over MYO

By Staff Writer
(l-r) Ershaad Ali (5-34) and Omesh Danram (59 not out) guided UG to victory.

Ershaad Ali spun a web around Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) before Omesh Danram smashed an unbeaten half century to lead University of Guyana (UG) to a seven-wicket win at MYO on Sunday in the New Building Society/ Georgetown Cricket Association second-division 40-overs competition.

MYO won the toss and batted first but were bowled out for 93 in 30.4 over. UG needed only 15.4 overs to chase down the target, finishing with a six to close 99-3.

MYO got off to a good start with Shafiek Insanally carving a pair of boundaries and a six in his innings of 17 before the first wicket fell at 22…..

Related Coverage

UG win first innings points from MYO

By

Yadram, Shun spur GYO to win as Squires picks up hat-trick

Grovesnor ton takes GNIC to innings victory

More in Sports

T&T hand Guyana U19 first loss

World number one Halep stunned by Kanepi in U.S. Open first round

Rugby 15s team seek change in fortunes against Paraguay

Tucber Park defeat Blairmont for semifinal spot

Federer, Djokovic headline day two at Flushing Meadows

Green replaces Malik for Amazon Warriors

Comments

Around the Web