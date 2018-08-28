Contrasting wins for GFC, GT Panthers

Home side Georgetown Football Club and newcomer GT Panthers secured contrasting wins when the Georgetown Football Association [GFA]-Interim Management Committee [IMC] ‘Stag Revival Cup’, commenced Sunday.
Staged at the GFC ground, Bourda, GFC downed Pele 2-0. Lavaughn Ennis and Jermaine Padmore scored in the 32nd and 50th minute respectively.
On the other hand, GT Panthers edged Northern Rangers 1-0 compliments of a Jamol Scotte 20th minute conversion…..
