Sports

Santos, Pele win comfortably

By Staff Writer

Santos FC and Pele FC secured comfortable wins, when the Georgetown Zone of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League continued on Saturday at the Tucville ground.

Santos crushed Riddim Squad 3-0. Raymond Bandav tallied a brace in the fifth and 20th minute, while Tyrese Dowridge added a goal in the 10th minute.

Similarly, Pele downed Masters 2-0. Keron Dazzell and Vishal Sukhu scored in seventh and ninth minute respectively…..

