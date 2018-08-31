Wong, Persaud capture bronze in Boys U – 11 doubles 

Young sensations Colin Wong and Dhanesh Persaud added to Guyana’s success at the ongoing Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships, currently being played in the Dominican Republic, after capturing bronze in the Boys Under – 11 doubles category.

The pair, after receiving a bye in the first round, later went on to defeat Jamaicans Gari White and Brian Blake 11-5, 3-11, 11-5, 11-6 to move into the semis.

There, they were defeated by the eventual winners, the Dominican Republic duo of Rafael Cabrera and Ramon Vilar 13-14, 8-11, 8-11 to capture bronze. ….