Sports

Wong, Persaud capture bronze in Boys U – 11 doubles 

By Staff Writer
Guyana’s Bronze medallists trio of Dhanesh Persaud, Colin Wong and Malachi Moore (backup player) on the podium (3) with the Golden Arrowhead

Young sensations Colin Wong and Dhanesh Persaud added to Guyana’s success at the ongoing Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships, currently being played in the Dominican Republic, after capturing bronze in the Boys Under – 11 doubles category. 

 The pair, after receiving a bye in the first round, later went on to defeat Jamaicans Gari White and Brian Blake 11-5, 3-11, 11-5, 11-6 to move into the semis. 

 There, they were defeated by the eventual winners, the Dominican Republic duo of Rafael Cabrera and Ramon Vilar 13-14, 8-11, 8-11 to capture bronze. ….

Related Coverage

Dominican Republic the most successful country at Pre, Mini-Cadet c/ships

Silver and gold for TT team in Dom Rep

Bronze for Britton at CRTTF c/ships

More in Sports

Curran rescues England after top order slump

William’s sister act extended to 30th meeting

KFC, Tower Suites onboard for Stage of Champions

Guyana Women brush aside Ecuador 2 – 0

Confident Amazon Warriors brace for Tridents backlash

GCA, Leon Johnson host successful cricket clinic 

By

Comments

Around the Web