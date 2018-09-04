Sports

Persaud was best three-day wicket keeper

By Staff Writer
Kimani Melius is the tournament’s MVP

West Indies and Guyana Under-19 wicketkeeper Joshua Persaud ended his Cricket West Indies Regional under-19 tournament as the leading wicket keeper in the three-day format.

Despite their unsuccessful bid to retain the longer format title, Guyana’s cricketers showed promise with the young gloveman accounting for eight catches and three stumping behind the wicket.

Also, Persaud’s contribution was not limited to his fielding  as  he also showed his worth with the bat, being Guyana’s second highest run scorer with 136 runs and a best of 71, only behind Kevlon Anderson by three runs. Cephas Cooper of Barbados walked away with the most wickets in the format, accounting for 18 scalps with Guyana’s most impactful bowler being Kevin Umroa with 16 wickets including a 10-wicket haul…..

