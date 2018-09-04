Sports

RHT Gizmos and Gadgets face Albion in Patron’s Cup final

By Staff Writer
Clinton Pestano

The curtain will come down on the Berbice Cricket Board/ Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club’s Patron’s Cup 10/10 tournament with Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets taking on Albion tomorrow under lights.

Gizmos and Gadgets joined Albion in the final after defeating Blairmont Community Center Club by 27 runs at Port Mourant last week.

Blairmont won the toss and decided to field as Clinton Pestano stroked 41 to see Gizmos and Gadgets reach 96-6 from their allotted overs. Kevin Sinclair and Eon Hooper made valuable cameos of 12 and 15 respectively but Pestano’s innings set the tone. He  scored 26 runs from one over from Nigel Deodat. Kevin Jawahir bagged 2-9 with left arm spinner Parmanand Ramdhan claiming 2-6…..

Related Coverage

Albion, Rose Hall Town claim semi-final berths

Foo, Bishoo slam centuries

Albion and Rose Hall Town Gizmos reach final

More in Sports

Tridents slump to fifth successive home defeat

Patriots clinch last playoff spot as Tridents eliminated

Bartica man accused of stealing diesel from boss

Bartica man accused of stealing diesel from boss

DeNobrega captures Oasis Water 75-mile race for third win of season

UG Trojans cruise into semis

By

Boodie, Savory slams centuries as Police humble MSC 

By

Comments

Around the Web