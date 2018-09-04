RHT Gizmos and Gadgets face Albion in Patron’s Cup final

The curtain will come down on the Berbice Cricket Board/ Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club’s Patron’s Cup 10/10 tournament with Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets taking on Albion tomorrow under lights.

Gizmos and Gadgets joined Albion in the final after defeating Blairmont Community Center Club by 27 runs at Port Mourant last week.

Blairmont won the toss and decided to field as Clinton Pestano stroked 41 to see Gizmos and Gadgets reach 96-6 from their allotted overs. Kevin Sinclair and Eon Hooper made valuable cameos of 12 and 15 respectively but Pestano’s innings set the tone. He scored 26 runs from one over from Nigel Deodat. Kevin Jawahir bagged 2-9 with left arm spinner Parmanand Ramdhan claiming 2-6…..