RHT Gizmos & Gadgets win Patrons Cup

By Staff Writer
The winning Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Team pose with Minister Dr. Karan Cummings.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets on Wednesday last successfully defended 62 against Albion Cricket Club at Albion to lift the Berbice Cricket Board Patron Green Economy 10/10 tournament organized by the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club.

Gizmos and Gadgets won the toss and took first strike but lost Andy Naidu for just one run in the third over, falling to Kevin Umroa. Clinton Pestano was then stumped off of the left arm spinner as the visitors fell to 22-2 at the half way stage.

However, they mustered up sterling contributions from Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson who stroked 14 and 19 runs respectively to help their side reach 61-7 from the allotted overs. Umroa finished with 2-6 while Gudakesh Motie bagged 2-17 and Jonathan Foo and Gouvrav Ramesh took one wicket each…..

