Sports

Eagles soar over Sonics in GABA league

By Staff Writer

Eagles clawed their way past Sonics 75-62 in their 1st Division matchup, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championship continued on Saturday at the Burnham Court.

Travis Belgrave led the way with an impressive 31 points. He was supported by Ryan Gullen with 13 points, while Louis James was the next best scorer with 10 points.

Chipping in with six points each were Niko Fraser and Courtney Taylor. For the loser, Junior Lovell battled to 21 points, while the ever improving Joel Schultz netted 16 points…..

Related Coverage

Eagles soar to win in overtime against Pacesetters

By

Pepsi Sonics blow away Eagles 93-48

Ravens overwhelm Pepsi Sonics 

More in Sports

Petterson-Griffith, Robinson, Rahim smash records at RAW C/ships

By

Tallawahs thump Warriors to keep top two finish hopes alive

By

DCC hammer UG by nine wickets to book place in final 

By

Van Lange dominates Slammer Rammer 

By

Djokovic dismisses Del Potro to win U.S. Open

Williams’ U.S. Open treatment divides tennis world

Comments

Around the Web