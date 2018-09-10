Eagles soar over Sonics in GABA league

Eagles clawed their way past Sonics 75-62 in their 1st Division matchup, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championship continued on Saturday at the Burnham Court.

Travis Belgrave led the way with an impressive 31 points. He was supported by Ryan Gullen with 13 points, while Louis James was the next best scorer with 10 points.

Chipping in with six points each were Niko Fraser and Courtney Taylor. For the loser, Junior Lovell battled to 21 points, while the ever improving Joel Schultz netted 16 points…..