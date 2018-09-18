Rose Hall Town Jammers through to final

Rose Hall Town Jammers sealed their berth in the final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ Championship, defeating Fyrish Black Sharks 67-45 on Sunday at the Rose Hall Basketball Court.

Royburn Murray recorded a game high 19 points for the home side, while Mikel Lewis was the next best scorer with 17 points. Kwesi Mickel and Haifa Walters added 11 and eight points respectively.

On the other side, Jamal Felix battled to 17 points, with Tyrone Dey chipping in with 14 points and Garfield Benjamin supporting wth 11 points…..