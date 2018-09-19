Blairmont books finals spot with victory over Albion

The finalists of the Berbice Cricket Board/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tournament has been decided with Blairmont Cricket Club defeating Albion Cricket Club by 56 runs and Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets (RHTGG) whipping Tucber Park Cricket Club by eight wickets recently.

Blairmont won the toss and decided to take first strike, posting 165 all out in 45.1 overs while Albion only managed 109, folding in the 36th over.

This is the second time in the 2018 season that Albion has been knocked out in the semifinal of a youth tournament by Blairmont…..