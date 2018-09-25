COURTS 10K tradition continues Sunday

Now in its eighth year, the Courts 10k Run has picked up steam to become one of the premier road races on the calendar of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG).

The road race which will be staged on Sunday, is a fantastic platform for athletes to gather some momentum in the last quarter of the year when the lucrative road races like the Massy 10k and the South American 10K rolls around.

For some casual runners, the early morning race could keep them in their beds, but more than 100 normally show up for the fixture which has also attracted CrossFit athletes, football and rugby players. ….