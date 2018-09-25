UG stopped by Spartans in final 

The University of Guyana (UG) cricket team ended their tour of Suriname on a slightly disappointing note after they surrendered the final of the Cryil Bonar T20 Tournament by five wickets to Suriname Spartans on Sunday evening.

UG who took the first hit-out, romped to 144 for nine from their allotted 20 overs. Ershaad Ali led the way with an innings of 44 while Godfrey Matthews (25) gave support.

Ramjohn grabbed two wickets for Spartans while Guyanese duo Carlos LaRose and Carlton Jacques took a wicket apiece. Spartans in response, got home in 19.2 overs – 147 for five – with Ramjohn completing an excellent all-round effort with an innings of 54.

UG’s bowling was led by Dennis Haywood and Pavindralall Persaud who grabbed two wickets each in an unsuccessful attempt to restrict the eventual champions.