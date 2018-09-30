Ninvalle nominated for post of AMBC president

Numerous countries have shown confidence in the leadership skills of President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle.

So much so that they have nominated him to be president of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) at the elections which will be held in Moscow, Russia from November 2-3.

“The AIBA (world governing body of amateur boxing) statutes states that five countries have to nominate you and I have been nominated by more than five countries in the Caribbean” said Ninvalle yesterday…..