Ninvalle to chair today’s AMBC elections in Brazil

President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle has been appointed chairman of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) elections to be held today in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ninvalle will chair the meeting virtually and will be responsible for what is termed the most important part of the AMBC Congress. AMBC had recently written to AIBA to have one of the most respected administrators appointed to chair.

AIBA responded in the affirmative. In an invited comment the GBA boss said that he welcomed the fact that AMBC and AIBA could have placed so much confidence in him.