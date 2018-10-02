Clarke places third at Darcy Beckles Classic

Five-Time Mr. Guyana, Kerwin Clarke went, saw and almost conquered in Barbados.
In his second outing at the event, Clarke placed third in the bodybuilding segment of the annual Darcy Beckles Classic on Saturday in a lineup of eight of the Region’s best musclemen.
The 173-pound mass of striated muscles used his sharp physique to slice through most of the competition to finish on the podium…..
